Jacksonville mom pleads guilty for conspiracy to create, distribute ‘animal crush’ videos

In a case that has shocked and outraged animal lovers nationwide, Nicole Danielle DeVilbiss, 35, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of conspiracy to create and distribute animal crush videos. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the plea.

DeVilbiss’s guilty plea carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, with a sentencing date yet to be determined.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in September 2023 by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Jacksonville.

Authorities received information regarding an individual residing in Jacksonville who was allegedly the administrator of a social media group containing hundreds of messages, as well as videos dedicated to the abuse, torture, and death of baby and adult monkeys.

According to the plea agreement, DeVilbiss and numerous co-conspirators engaged in discussions and exchanged videos depicting the horrific torture, mutilation, and murder of animals, specifically targeting baby and adult monkeys.

The group’s activities reportedly funded, viewed, distributed and promoted these disturbing videos, created in other countries such as Indonesia and then sent to the United States.

The name of the group reportedly changed multiple times to those unrelated to the group’s goals and interests to evade law enforcement.

Law enforcement uncovered DeVilbiss’s involvement in the group through a thorough investigation, including tracking three online payments she made to co-conspirators from April 14, 2022, and continuing through May 23, 2023, to fund the creation of these reprehensible videos. Additionally, the IP address from Deveilbiss’s transactions was connected to her internet account at her residence.

A federal search warrant executed at her residence produced numerous electronic devices containing videos depicting the torture of monkeys.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

