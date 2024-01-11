Jacksonville neighborhood fights second attempt by Chick-fil-A to open new restaurant

Neighbors on Jacksonville’s Northside are fighting against a popular fast-food company's second attempt to open a new restaurant in Oceanway’s North Creek subdivision.

Chick-fil-A tried last year to put a location in the same spot, but ultimately, city officials recommended denying the property owner's application to rezone the land.

Neighbors fiercely opposed the plan back then, too, and hundreds attended meetings facilitated by Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Roberta Smith has lived in the community for 20 years. She said the list of reasons she doesn't want a Chick-fil-A down the street from her home is a mile long.

"First of all, traffic,” Smith said. “Second, kids’ safety because kids will be darting across the street all day long, skipping or not. Our property home values down. Trash. Name it."

New site plans show the proposed restaurant's two entrances would be on Lady Lake Road.

"They want to use our entrance and the Publix entrance to get in there,” Smith said. “There's going to be Lady Lake Road is the only way in and the only way out the Chick-fil-A. Not good."

She said they need neighbors to attend upcoming meetings and speak their minds.

"Just pray that this doesn't happen because it will be a nightmare for this community,” Smith said. “I mean, that's all I can say. It really truly will just be a nightmare."

A community meeting with Gaffney Jr. is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oceanway Community Center.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. said an attorney for the project and the property owner will be there to hear from residents.

First Coast News reached out to the property owner and Chick-fil-a for comment late Wednesday afternoon. We have not heard back yet.

The restaurant will be discussed at a number of upcoming meetings, which community members are invited to, including:

Community meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Oceanway Community Center

Planning Commission meeting at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18

City council meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23

Land Use & Zoning Committee at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Residents in Jacksonville's Oceayway oppose new Chick-fil-A restaurant