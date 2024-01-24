Jacksonville now allows alcoholic beverages on the Riverwalk. Here's what you need to know

Jacksonville Riverwalkers will now be able to enjoy a drink while strolling, City Council decided Tuesday.

Based on a program in Tampa that began in 2014, Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority brought the idea to council that allows people over the age of 21 to purchase wine, beer or spirits from participating restaurants along the Riverwalk.

Lori Boyer, CEO of the DIA, told council members the goal is to bring restaurants and patrons to the area.

“The real benefit is one of kind of activation, promotes tourism,” Boyer said. “...It also, from our standpoint, it encourages the development of additional restaurants and bars that are immediately adjacent to the Riverwalk which we think is a benefit to the public, so there are more places to go along there.”

Council debated the merits of the idea, the cup itself and the rules of special events but ultimately approved the idea because of the business it could bring to the riverfront.

But, alcohol may only be bought from certain locations and at specific times. Here’s everything to know before heading to the St. Johns.

Can I drink alcohol on the Jacksonville Riverwalk?

Yes, if you purchase the beverage from a participating restaurant along the Riverwalk.

Where can I drink alcohol on the Riverwalk?

The map of Jacksonville's downtown area as depicted in legislation 2023-863 where patrons can purchase and walk with alcoholic beverages sold from participating locations. Only locations in the "Riverwalk specialty center" are eligible to sell alcohol from the permitted "Riverfront Parks" cups. Patrons are only allowed to take the cups on the "Riverwalk open container area."

Patrons can drink from approved cups while on the Northbank and Southbank riverwalks. They cannot, however, take the open container on the Main Street bridge’s pedestrian walkway that connects the two riverwalks.

When can I drink on the Riverwalk?

Between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or between 11:00 a.m. and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The hours are subject to change and will be posted by the Director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department.

What kinds of alcoholic beverages are allowed?

Beer, wine and spirits will be allowed as long as they are served in the approved cup with a "Riverfront Parks" logo and sold from a participating location. No more than 16 ounces are allowed.

Does that mean I can bring an open container in Jacksonville parks?

No.

Open containers are not permitted in Jacksonville parks, even if along the riverfront, unless distributed during a special event issued a permit by the city’s Parks Department.

Can I bring my own alcohol to the Riverwalk?

No.

The new law does not permit residents to bring their own alcoholic beverages to the Riverwalk.

Can I buy alcohol for the Riverwalk at any location downtown?

No.

Only participating restaurants will sell the Riverfront Parks logo cup that will allow patrons to walk with the cup.

Can I leave the Riverwalk to go downtown with my drink?

No.

The drink must be finished or poured out either on the Riverwalk or at the location that sold the beverage. Patrons can not take the beverage to other locations.

What about drinking at special events?

Patrons of a special event in a Jacksonville park can drink alcohol within the space designated and permitted for the special event by the Parks Department.

Who will oversee the new law?

Downtown Vision, a proponent of the idea, will have ambassadors along the Riverwalk in order to help participants dispose of their cups properly, Boyer told council.

Downtown Vision will provide the cups to participating restaurants

Downtown Vision, which operates the monthly Sip & Stroll event, will be the group to sell the cups at cost and coordinate with participating restaurants.

