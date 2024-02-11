Jacksonville NOW leader: Mayor Deegan’s achievements should be celebrated, not attacked

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan blows a kiss to the audience after she finished her presentation during this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. This was the first united breakfast honoring the late civil rights leader to be held in several years after a rift with the previous administration resulted in a city sponsored event and a separate one by African-American organizations.

The fake outrage by Republican City Council members against Mayor Donna Deegan for removing the Confederate monument from Springfield Park is blatantly partisan. Council members should instead thank her, since this has finally made good on a promise made by the former mayor. Her leadership kept this council from continuing to kick this decision down the road.

The mayor’s achievements should instead be celebrated by the council, as she is helping to unite our city. A recent example of this is the Unity Breakfast on Jan. 12 celebrating the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There were more than 2,100 Jacksonville residents in attendance.

This is the first time in several years that the city has held one breakfast, rather than separate events. Previously there was one event hosted by the city of Jacksonville and the Chamber of Commerce, with the other hosted by the NAACP and the Urban League. This reflected a division in the city, where communities of color were largely ignored.

The week of service that followed this year’s breakfast received $284,000 in funding from the City Council to support the service projects that took place. Mayor Deegan helped make that happen.

Our new mayor has achieved much in the brief time she has been in office. She has hired people who comprise the diversity that reflects this city and who bring expertise, new perspectives and vision to the Mayor’s Office. Mayor Deegan is building bridges with a budget that reflects her priorities and addresses some significant needs in our community.

The Get Covered JAX program increased the number of residents who now have health insurance. The program started on Nov. 2 when there were about 120,000 uninsured Jacksonville residents. By the end of November, more than 26,000 people were newly enrolled, a 22% decrease in the number of uninsured.

Get Covered JAX was created to provide the uninsured with resources and information to help them navigate the enrollment process. Clearly it was life-changing for many.

Mayor Deegan’s $26 million spending plan — approved by City Council and based on research by the mayor’s task force — includes funds for programs focused on children, families, the unhoused, emergency protections for renters and those facing eviction. These programs address the needs of the young, the old and those in between.

She also allocated funding to reduce the infant mortality rate and improve maternal health care. Included in the funding as well is at least $2 million for food insecurity relief for the elderly, funding for the repair of public pools, literacy and afterschool programs, a veteran’s community center and pediatric mental health.

Mark Woods: Jacksonville Mayor Deegan to kick off River City Readers child literacy challenge

The mayor listened as residents around the city attended 14 community meetings she hosted, sharing their needs and what they wanted to see in their neighborhoods. Her leadership reflects her life lessons as our first woman mayor, a breast cancer survivor, a champion for the ill and underserved, a mother and an athlete.

Mayor Deegan is well aware of the need to focus on crime in our city and reauthorizing the Jacksonville Journey (a successful program initiated during Mayor John Peyton’s administration) is a positive step.

[LETTERS LINK]

Jacksonville has experienced tragedies and has many challenges ahead. Among these horrific events are the racist murders at the Dollar General last August, antisemitic graffiti and signs around the city, our ever underdeveloped downtown filled with so many unhoused people, the medical treatment of those in our jail and income disparity in our communities of color.

There is much more and none of these problems will be fixed overnight. Mayor Deegan can help our city to thrive and grow with community support and involvement and the support of the City Council. When we think of the vision Dr. King had for an America that held the values of compassion and love, I think with this mayor we are moving in the right direction.

Judy Sheklin is the legislative chair for the Jacksonville chapter of the National Organization for Women. She lives in Atlantic Beach.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville moving in right direction under Mayor Deegan