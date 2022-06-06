Jacksonville officer accused of sending nude photos to teens now facing federal charges

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer accused of sending explicit images of himself to teen boys is now facing federal charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro Carmona-Fonesca, 47, of Green Cove Springs, is now facing charges that include:

One count of using a minor child to produce sexually explicit images

Two counts of attempting to use a minor child to produce sexually explicit images

One count of attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity

For each of the first three counts he faces, Carmona-Fonesca faces between 15 to 30 years in federal prison; for the fourth count, he faces between 10 years to life in federal prison.

Carmona appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered to be held until his trial.

Action News Jax first told you in March when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Carmona-Fonesca. CCSO said it got a tip in February 2022.

According to CCSO, the officer befriended the teen boy at My Time Fitness in Green Cove Springs last year.

Detectives say the victim told them Carmona-Fonesca had promised to give him “workout advice.” Police say Carmona-Fonesca asked the teen to be friends with him on Snapchat. That’s when police say he started asking for shirtless pictures of the boy and began sending explicit images of himself.

Action News Jax also reported in April when another teen boy came forward to police saying that Carmona-Fonesca had sent explicit photos to him as well.

In addition to prison time, Carmona-Fonesca faces a fine of up to $1 million and a possible life term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by CCSO and Homeland Security Investigations. This case was brought to court as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

