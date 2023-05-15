Jacksonville officer arrested, charged with DUI accompanied by a minor after weekend crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that one of its officers is off the job and suspended because of a weekend traffic accident that ended with DUI charges being filed.

The crash happened at the corner of Beach and Hodges boulevards where police said Officer Edith Jaworski rear-ended another driver on Saturday night.

JSO said Jaworski was charged with DUI with damage, DUI, and DUI accompanied by a minor. Police could not provide any details about the child involved, citing privacy.

“These misdemeanor charges stemmed from a vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Discovery Way,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Waters said around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jaworski was off-duty when she rear-ended another car. When officers arrived on-scene, they noticed numerous signs of impairment. Officers attempted to do field sobriety and breath tests and Jaworski refused, JSO said.

She was then arrested on the DUI charges and is now subject to an internal investigation.

“She’s on administrative duty and has been stripped of her police powers,” Waters said.

JSO said this is an active criminal investigation so there is little additional information they can report at this time. Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

