Jacksonville officer arrested for grand theft, official misconduct

An officer has been arrested after he was supposed to be providing security for a company and not showing up.

Undersheriff Nick Burgos said on August 18, probable cause was established that Gonzalo Solomon was charging a company to provide security services, but was not where he was supposed to be.

Solomon was arrested and is now facing charges of grand theft and official misconduct.

Burgos said Solomon has been with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for nearly six years. He said Solomon has been suspended and that Sheriff Pat Ivey will seek to terminate Solomon pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Prior to this arrest, nine Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees have been arrested so far this year.

