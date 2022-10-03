Jacksonville officer hospitalized after shooting, search for suspect underway

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following a late night shooting on Middleburg Road North near Fouraker Road.

According to police, a suspect is being sought.





This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

