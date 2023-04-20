As Jacksonville officer is on 'road to recovery,' who was the man who shot him?

This is the gun the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was used to shoot and critically wound an officer outside Baptist Medical Center South on Tuesday. The gunman, 38-year-old Jeffrey Alan Martin, was subsequently shot and killed.

Release of the identity of the man who critically wounded a Jacksonville sheriff's officer Tuesday before being gunned down himself still leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

The Sheriff's Office provided the name in a brief statement Thursday afternoon. He was 38-year-old Jeffrey Alan Martin of Jacksonville and has no criminal record in the Duval County court system or Florida Department of Corrections.

It is still unclear — at least publicly — why Martin was driving around the parking lot about 9:30 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center South, leading a security officer to become suspicious and attempt to question him. It's unclear why he decided to flee and then roll down his window and tell another officer to shoot him, which the Sheriff's Office previously reported.

He then pulled up next to another officer and fired a shot into the patrol car. When other officers failed to forcibly stop him, he rammed two patrol cars before crashing — still in the parking lot. Waters said officers gave repeated commands for him to get out of the car. Instead he shot one of them in the face as the officer approached. Five officers returned fire killing him.

The Sheriff's Office statement included a photo of the gun recovered from his car and said the officer — identified by First Coast News as Taylor Smith — "remains hospitalized and continues on the road to recovery." No other update, including in the two-paragraph incident report narrative, provided any clues as to Martin's frame of mind, why this escalated or if other evidence was found in his car.

More information will be provided in three weeks as Sheriff T.K. Waters has so far kept to his pledge to release body camera footage of police shootings within 21 days. The "critical incident community briefings" provide insight and further evidence into each case.

From what's available in Duval County court records, the Times-Union is able to at least show Martin just has some traffic citations dating back to 2004. Court records also reveal the shooting happened the day before the two-year anniversary that he and his wife separated. She officially filed for divorce in February 2022 after they had been married since 2014. They had two children, 9 and 3 years old. Property records show he had owned a home on Lucky Drive off Tallulah Avenue since 2006.

Similar to shooting of Officer Malik Daricaud

Although the scenarios are fairly different, the backgrounds are somewhat similar to last month's shooting that critically wounded Officer Malik Daricaud.

The March 26 confrontation actually stemmed from an 11:15 p.m. traffic stop on March 19 where 32-year-old Tyliko Getz Maduro ran a red light on 103rd Street. He stopped, but after a few minutes of questioning and the officer asking if he could search his car, Maduro sped off, the Sheriff's Office previously said. Since they had his driver's license, they decided to follow up by going to his home several days later. When they knocked on his door in the early morning hours, they got no response.

Since they didn’t have a warrant and were only there to question him, they decided to contact his mother and ask her to meet them there. She cooperated and knocked on his door about 4:30 a.m. and hollered his name. When he still didn’t respond, she unlocked the door and he was there waiting a short distance away aiming a rifle. He fired three rounds, hitting Daricaud once. He then fired some more, but officers did not shoot back. SWAT was called in, but Maduro would later shoot and kill himself. The 25-year-old officer was in grave condition but has since been doing rehabilitation.

Maduro’s fiancee was in the home at the time, but there was no mention of where their children were. Court records show he too had mostly just traffic citations other than a minor drug arrest in 2011. His fiancee was apologetic and said it was very chaotic and he was just trying to protect his family.

