Jacksonville officer shot in vest; suspect dies in plunge from bridge into the river

A burglary suspect opened fire on Jacksonville police late Sunday hitting one in the back, but the officer was wearing a bulletproof, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man believed to have shot the officer fled as he fired more shots, then died after jumping off the Dames Point bridge into the St. Johns River, the Sheriff's Office said.

It started about 10:45 p.m. with two officers responding to the burglary call near the 4100 block of Old Middleburg Road, Chief Brian Kee said.

"They were ambushed by the suspect," Kee said. "The suspect fired multiple rounds and struck one of the officers in the back. Fortunately, the body armor that JSO issues stopped that round. ... That officer was able to return fire."

Kee said investigators do not know if the suspect was hit in the shootout. But he stole a car from the home and fled, firing at the officers as he drove off.

"We have multiple [shell] casings at the scene," Kee said. "... As he was fleeing, he actually hit a parked car."

The chief said the suspect is known to the people in the home where the burglary was reported, and multiple descriptions were provided. The vehicle was spotted and pursued about 30 miles away on the Dames Point bridge by officers.

"They witnessed this suspect exit the car and jump over the side of the bridge into the river," Kee said. "They were able to see him swim for a little bit, then he disappeared. JFRD and our marine and dive team have been in the area searching, and at about 3 a.m. they located a body."

A gun was found at the bottom of the river near the body, he said.

It was unknown if the suspect had been shot by officers, although blood was found in the stolen car, Kee said.

The injured officer had "severe bruising" from the shot that hit the bulletproof vest but is recovering, he said.

No names have been released.

There have been seven people shot by Jacksonville police so far this year, five of them dying, according to Times-Union records. Sunday's exchange of gunfire has yet to be classified.

Last year police shot six people including three who died, according to the Times-Union's data.

