1 man killed, 1 man injured in Magnolia Gardens shooting, Jacksonville police say

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting in the Magnolia Gardens area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 5800 block of Abelia Road, which is near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue West and Cleveland Road.

JSO said officers found two men shot, one of them dead. Both of them had at least one gunshot wound.

The other man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, JSO said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, JSO said, and detectives are speaking to those who were present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CRIME STOPPERS at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

