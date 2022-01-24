Jacksonville pharmacist pleads to role in St. Marys 'pill mill'

Jan. 24—A St. Marys doctor's office managed to operate as a "pill mill" by siphoning a steady steam of bogus prescriptions to a Jacksonville pharmacist between October of 2014 and June of 2017, according to David Estes, U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

On Thursday, pharmacist Gilbert Nelson Weise Jr. pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to charges related to his involvement in the prescription narcotics racket. Weise, 58, faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to dispense controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice, Estes said.

There is no parole in the federal system, and Weise could face an additional three years of supervised release and heavy fines after serving his prison sentence.

A second Jacksonville pharmacist, Amy G. Taylor, pleaded guilty earlier in federal court to concealment of a felony for her involvement in the scheme, Estes said. Taylor, 42, is awaiting sentencing.

Weise conspired to fill unwarranted prescriptions for highly addictive and powerful narcotic painkillers such as hydromorphone, oxycodone and hydrocodone from Coastline Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Inc. in St. Marys. The office operated as a pain management clinic, but the practice existed to dole out powerful narcotics without medical purpose, charging "drug-seeking customers" about $300 per visit, paid in cash.

Weise was contacted by a co-conspirator and agreed to fill prescriptions from Coastline at his pharmacy, Weise Prescription Shop in Jacksonville. To accommodate the growing number of customers, Coastline's narcotics prescriptions also started being filled at Coastal RX Pharmacy, of which Taylor was co-owner.

Taylor conceded in court that she was aware of the conspiracy and did not report it to authorities. She faces up to three years in prison, along with one year of supervised release and heavy fines upon sentencing.

The federal indictment also charged the doctor who operated Coastline, but he was later judged incapable of standing trial, Estes said.

"As demonstrated through this investigation, pill-mill clinics cannot thrive without pharmacists willing to fill their unlawful prescriptions," Estes said. "Pharmacists have an obligation to scrutinize suspicious controlled substances and ensure they are issued for legitimate purpose. In this case, not only did the defendant negligently ignore the presence of red flags, but he also knowingly and intentionally agreed to fill prescriptions that he knew to be unlawful and appropriately is being held to account."