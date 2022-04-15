Jacksonville police: 2 teens accused of sex battery on another teen

Two teens who attend The Bolles School have been arrested for sex battery on another teen.

Action News Jax is not showing their mugshots or releasing their names due to their age.

TRENDING STORY: Kentucky man who did not want employer to throw birthday party awarded $450K

Much of the incident report has been redacted due to privacy laws. Because of that, it’s difficult to know exactly what happened, but here is what we know:

Both suspects are 15 years old and have been charged with sex battery and battery.

According to their arrest reports, both live out of state but attend The Bolles School.

The victim described the “incident” as having started in January and continuing through this month.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is involved.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘I’m turning myself in:’ 911 call from man accused of tying up couple in Clay County released

We’re working to get a statement from the school and learn more about what exactly happened and will have a live update coming up tonight on CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.