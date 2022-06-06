Jacksonville police arrest 2 for street racing on Beach Boulevard

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made two arrests connected to illegal street racing near 11000 Beach Boulevard on Sunday.

Police were notified that Yovani Arguelles, 28, and Tyler Etherton, 33, were racing their vehicles, a black Infiniti Q45 and a black Chevrolet Corvette, eastbound on Beach Boulevard around 11:40 p.m.

Afterward, Arguelles parked the 2013 Infiniti in a Sonic Drive-In and conversed with Etherton, who drove the 2007 Corvette into the same parking lot, according to the police report.

Arguelles told Etherton he had $500 and the two got into a verbal argument before they drove the vehicles to a red light on Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road.

Arguelles then got out of the vehicle and started to argue with Etherton, blocking traffic on the road when the light turned green, the report states.

The two separated afterward with Etherton going southbound on I-295 while Arguelles went eastbound on Beach Boulevard.

Officers were directed to the BP gas station at 11629 Beach Boulevard, where Arguelles was found standing at the rear of the Infiniti. When they started to detain him, Arguelles attempted to flee but he was ultimately placed under arrest.

Arguelles was charged with racing on a highway and resisting officers without violence.

When officers found Etherton, he was confrontational and used vulgar language repeatedly, according to his arrest report. He was arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

The Infiniti was released to the registered owner while the Corvette was towed and a hold was placed on it.

