Jacksonville police arrest 8 men and women in MDMA drug bust

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a city-wide buy-bust operation this week. According to arrest reports, JSO’s Narcotics Street Team went all over the city as undercover officers posing as drug abusers that were attempting to buy.

As the undercover officers met up with their suspects, “a narcotics-related conversation ensued.” After the transaction took place and the officer confirmed the suspect possessed and was selling MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstacy, a takedown signal was given. Then JSO officers were able to arrest the suspects and take them into custody.

The following suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 22, on charges of possession and distribution of controlled substances:

Tamirrah Thomas, 34

Quentin Isaiah, 21

Keith Waters, 31

Jonas Foster, 48

J’Marr Brown, 41

Herbert Lee, 47

Garrett Jackson, 29

Crystal Jackson, 39

Charges: Sell MDMA, Possess controlled substance

Charges: Sell MDMA, possess controlled substance, resisting officer without violence to person

Charges: Sell MDMA, possess controlled substance, possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting officer without violence

Charges: Sell MDMA, possess controlled substance

Charges: Sell MDMA

Charges: Sell MDMA/ use, possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia/ possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana

Charges: Sell MDMA within 1000' of a convenience business

Charges: Sell MDMA/ possess controlled substance/ use, or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia

