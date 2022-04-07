Jacksonville police arrest 'career criminal' after chase in city

Apr. 7—Noticing a switched tag on an SUV Wednesday led to Jacksonville police arresting a "career criminal" and getting dangerous drugs off the street, according to a department news release.

Charged with trafficking and possession crimes was Tony Eugene Heath, 43, of Piedmont. Heath is in Calhoun County Jail awaiting bond and a court date.

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood wrote that an officer on routine patrol observed the traffic infraction on a black GMC Yukon. After officers turned on their lights and siren, the driver of the Yukon refused to stop, and instead led officers on a chase throughout northwest Jacksonville. During the pursuit, Wood wrote, "officers noticed the driver reaching around in the passenger side of the vehicle eventually throwing out a green bookbag."

In the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Littlejohn Road, Heath wrecked the vehicle and attempted to run off; police caught him after a short pursuit.

After a search of the book bag that had been thrown from the Yukon, officers recovered 510 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana and 22 grams of fentanyl, as well as $6,800 in cash.

"Heath is a career criminal with enough charges to fill 8 pages, and several active Felony Warrants with multiple agencies," Wood wrote, complimenting all the officers involved in getting the suspect off the streets.