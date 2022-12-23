Jacksonville police make an arrest in deadly September shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a Sept. 5 shooting on West 27th Street.

William Lilpaul Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Dec. 22.

Police say he shot a man and a woman in the backyard of a house.

The man survived, the woman did not.

Campbell is now charged with murder and attempted murder.

