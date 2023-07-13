Jacksonville police arrest man for leaving 6-month-old in car while shopping at BJ’s

In a startling incident at a BJ’s parking lot, a concerned bystander discovered a 6-month-old baby left unattended and sweating inside a parked car, leading to the arrest of a man on charges of child abuse.

Michelle Rossman, the woman who reported the incident, recounted her shocking experience at a BJ’s parking lot when she stumbled upon the unsupervised 6-month-old inside a non-running car.

With concern for the child’s well-being, Rossman and other bystanders immediately sprang into action, attempting to locate the car’s driver and ensure the safety of the small infant.

“It was just unbelievable, you hear about it but you never ever see it. Immediately, I went into mom mode, you know protect the child, get the child, make sure the child is okay,” said Michelle Rossman, expressing her instinctive reaction.

As a mother of two, Rossman had gone to BJ’s on Monday to gather items for lunch. Little did she expect to discover a small child asleep in a white Chevy Impala with closed windows and the engine off.

Noticing a nearby security guard assisting a nurse whose vehicle had been struck in the parking lot, Rossman, along with concerned people who overheard the situation, promptly contacted the police and worked together to access the car and ensure the child’s welfare.

“It was a hot day, but not as hot as last week. There were definitely beads of sweat all over his forehead, and he was very lethargic when he woke up, was very sleepy,” shared Michelle Rossman, indicating the distressing condition in which the child was found.

Action News Jax obtained the police report and a mugshot of Khyaam Johnson, the individual accused of abandoning the child in the car.

According to the report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the incident after discovering a work badge belonging to Johnson, a 37-year-old man. Authorities entered BJ’s and apprehended Johnson, who was shopping at the time. Upon learning about the child left in his car, Johnson became agitated.

“There was no one else around other than these two folks, I did immediately activate the thought of what are we going to do to help this child. It devastates me that somebody could do that, it hurts my heart,” expressed Michelle Rossman, emphasizing her emotional reaction to the situation.

According to the police report, Johnson exited his vehicle at BJ’s at 10:17 a.m., and officers arrived at 10:38 p.m., implying that the child had been alone in the car for approximately 20 minutes before anyone noticed.

Johnson has since been arrested and charged with child abuse.

