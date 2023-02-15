Jacksonville police arrest suspect in attempted murder case

Feb. 14—Jacksonville police have arrested one of three suspects sought in connection with a shooting that occurred during the weekend, officials say.

On Saturday around 3 p.m. officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired at the 300 block of Quill Avenue NW, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.

Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Wood said. He was transported to RMC in Anniston where he was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Wood said that in the course of an investigation into the shooting, three suspects were identified as having been involved.

One suspect, Kyree Jalil Latrell Woods, 19, of Jacksonville, was located and arrested Sunday. Woods was charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The other two suspects remain at large. The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was described as a 2002 Cadillac Escalade with black wheels and dark tinted windows. If you have any information about this case or the involved vehicle, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 256-435-6448.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.