Jacksonville police block Southside Blvd. for SWAT situation near Touchton Road

Southside Boulevard is blocked from Touchton to Hogan roads due to a police investigation.

A police investigation involving SWAT units has forced the shutdown of Southside Boulevard at Touchton Road and evacuation of some businesses.

The state road is blocked between Touchton and Hogan roads as officers handle the issue on the east side of the 4100 block of Southside Boulevard, which is a series of businesses, police said.

Police have multiple units staged at the BP gas station at Southside Boulevard and Hogan Road, with the fire department stationed across the four-lane state road at a tire shop. Some businesses in the area have been evacuated, according to people who were there when the situation began around noon.

Traffic is currently being redirected down Touchton. A police helicopter was seen circling the area repeatedly earlier in the afternoon, but police have not released any information on the issue.

A media briefing is planned for later this afternoon by Chief T.K. Waters.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville's Southside Blvd. blocked in SWAT standoff