Jacksonville police: Boy, 12, dies after chased into Westside street by dog, hit by car

A 12-year-old Jacksonville boy was struck and killed on a busy Westside road Friday morning, police said, after a dog chased him into the roadway while walking with his brother.

The accident happened about 7 a.m. as the two were walking northbound on a sidewalk on South Lane Avenue on their way to school. A witness told police a dog started chasing the two brothers, and after the younger of them stopped, the 12-year-old ran into the roadway in an effort to escape the dog.

The boy was struck by a Chevrolet Cruz in the 2200 block of Lane Avenue, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police in their investigation.

The boy's death marked the 126th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2023, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville boy, 12, dies after chased by dog into oncoming traffic