Jacksonville police detective joins FBI task force

Detective David Peck Sr. recently joined the FBI's Human Trafficking Task Force, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement to combat human trafficking in North Carolina, according to a Wednesday morning news release from JPD.

The release said the task force is able to pool and coordinate resources to investigate organizations conducting human trafficking that individual law enforcement agencies would otherwise not be able to combat.

Detective Peck was deputized as a special duty, US Marshal and FBI Task Force Officer, the release added, providing him jurisdiction and authority to investigate and arrest perpetrators across a wide area for federal prosecution.

“We are proud of Detective Peck’s commitment to continued professional development in his field," said Investigative Services Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver in the release. "By taking this step in joining the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, it demonstrates his dedication to service within our community and state in the battle against human trafficking and related crimes.”

The release said JPD partnered with the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force in 2020, and currently has five officers committed to task forces with various federal agencies.

