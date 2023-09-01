Jacksonville Police need your help identifying burglary suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a reported Burglary that occurred at the 9700 block of Old Saint Augustine Road.

Surveillance video obtained captured the suspect while inside the business.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO’s previous efforts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful, and JSO is now seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone having information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.