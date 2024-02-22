Jacksonville Police highlight 13 year cold case

“As always, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to seek justice for crime victims and their loved ones,” said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in a cold case news release.

For the month of February, JSO is spotlighting a double murder. “We hope that this will lead to the identity of a suspect(s) responsible and in turn help bring closure to those impacted by this crime.”

On June 29, 2011, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Bristol Bay Court on the city’s Westside. Upon arrival, officers located the lifeless bodies of 33-year-old John Ragin and 36-year-old Eric Stubbs lying on the floor.

It was discovered both victims had been shot.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives began the mission of collecting and examining all available evidence and have followed up on various leads for over a decade.

Those potential leads were investigated, and several individuals were interviewed in the process.

Unfortunately, those leads have stopped, and without further information available the case went cold.

At this time, JSO is asking anyone with information related to the double murder of victims John Ragin and Eric Stubbs, to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or dial **TIPS (8477).

For more information visit JSO’ YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/6WXj2Wf5lHE

