Jacksonville Police investigate shooting on Palafox Street

Sunday evening at 2:32 p.m., the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office reported an investigation into a shooting that took place at 2000 Palafox Street.

Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office report that the suspect and victim got into a physical confrontation with another adult male, which led to a firearm being produced several shots being fired, one striking the victim.

The victim, a man of unknown age was shot once with non-life-threatening injuries in the bottom torso and taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect after shooting fled the scene in a white Sudan, and their location is currently unknown JSO reports.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, with this page being updated when new information is released.









