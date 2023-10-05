Jacksonville police investigating an attempted murder and carjacking of an elderly victim

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted carjacking and murder of an elderly victim.

JSO states that a 65-year-old was sitting in his car when a random attacker jumped on the car and then began beating the victim. The suspect stole the car and drove directly into oncoming traffic.

The suspect then proceeded to run over the elderly victim before crashing the car into a ditch.

The suspect was detained by citizens in the area.

JSO said that the victim is suffering from fractures to his face and broken bones, but is not in life-threatening condition.

The subject is currently in police custody.

JSO states that it is unknown at this time if drugs are a factor, but the possibility has not been ruled out.

Authorities state that the incident occurred on 103 Street in the Oakhill neighborhood.

