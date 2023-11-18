Jacksonville police investigating deadly 24th Street shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrived at the scene of a shooting last night, November 17 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

JSO patrol officers responded to 911 calls from West 24th Street about a person who had been shot.

Upon the arrival of JSO officers they located an unidentified male nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

JFRD personnel responded and pronounced that individual deceased on scene.

At this time, JSO Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Detectives along with our partners from the State Attorney’s Office on scene conducting their initial investigation.

At this early stage of the investigation, JSO is working quickly to positively identify the victim as well as talking with people to identify potential witnesses that may have information regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information that can assist authorities with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

