Jacksonville police: Man found dead in home under construction on the Eastside

A man’s body was found in a home under construction on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The home is near the intersection of Danese and East 24th streets.

Police said the man did not live in the home and are investigating the possibility that he was working on the home.

Foul play is suspected in the man’s death, JSO said.

