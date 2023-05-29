Man shot, killed, dispute reportedly involving rocks thrown at cars preceded shooting, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Police say it happened near Broad Street North and Ashley Street West.

Just before 8 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the area after getting separate calls about a dispute and a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man who appeared to be in his late 30s to early 40s had been shot several times. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, JSO said.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear, but the dispute was believed to be in reference to individuals throwing rocks at cars.

Investigators believe the shooting may have escalated from that, but they are still trying to determine that.

Crime scene detectives are working to obtain surveillance video from the area.

A potential suspect has been identified and officers are talking to that person. Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

Clara White Mission, which is located near where the shooting happened but not connected to the shooting, released the following statement:

“At 8:52 am Monday morning Clara White Mission staff was notified that there was a police presence near the mission and that someone had been shot. Michelle Maule, the Marketing Director and Community Liaison, arrived at the mission to find police investigating the shooting that appeared to have happened at the corner of Broad St. and Beaver St.

“Safety protocols were used to account for staff who were at the mission conducting normal activities, serving veteran residents who are part of the Clara White Mission transitional housing program. Everyone was accounted for and safe. The veteran residents were having breakfast at the time they believe the shooting happened. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, offices were closed and other staff members had the day off. The mission’s daily feeding program for the homeless was suspended until Tuesday when staff and volunteers would return after the holiday weekend.

“The Clara White Mission is perfectly positioned in downtown Jacksonville to be a safe haven for the homeless. While it prioritizes homeless veterans, the mission serves the general population of unhoused people, ex-offenders and low-income families. The Clara White Mission feeds, houses and provides vocational training that offers relief to people who suffer from the burdens of poverty, substance abuse and mental illness. Clara White Mission offers Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and has a food pantry that people can access 3 days a week. Five days each week from 8:30 am to 10 am volunteers help feed the homeless at the mission.

“On June 16th Clara White Mission will have its 29th annual Miracle on Ashley Street event. They expect to feed more than 800 people and raise awareness about homelessness and hunger in Jacksonville. The mission encourages volunteers and give back companies to join in this work to feed the hungry and care for the homeless. Visiting the website is the best way to get involved, https://www.clarawhitemission.org/miracle-on-ashley-st

“Providing a safe place where people can get help has been the mission’s goal since its founder Eartha White began doing mission work out of her home in the 1900′s. Clara White Mission has expanded beyond being a soup kitchen in the last 118 years and continues to keep Eartha’s legacy alive by doing all the good it can, for all the people it can in all the ways it can.”

