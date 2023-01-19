Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road.

The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened outside and inside of a business on Emerson, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not give the name of the business.

Several other businesses on Emerson were roped off as police investigated the shooting.

JSO said the shooting appears to be targeted, though they did not know if the man or the woman were the target.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses to get a description of the suspect, who is not in custody at this time.

