Shootout between 2 cars, crash, police pursuit leads to 6 people detained, Jacksonville police say

A shootout between two cars on the Westside led to a crash and a police pursuit that ended in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

On Thursday morning at 3:30, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers witnessed the shooting, which happened in the 10000 block of 103rd Street.

One of those cars crashed and two people were in that car, police said.

One of those people were taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the other person was detained.

The second car involved in the shootout drove away and officers pursued the car for about 10 minutes to Golfair Boulevard and Interstate 95, JSO said.

An officer used his vehicle to stop that car. There were four people inside of that car and one tried to run away. An officer used his car to stop that person and they were detained, JSO said.

Police are interviewing all six people involved -- 5 men and 1 woman -- to determine if anyone will be charged.

No officers were injured, JSO said.

