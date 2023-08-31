Man’s body found in water in Lakeshore, Jacksonville police say

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the water in the 3300 block of Lake Shore Drive on Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said patrol officers responded to the area just before 7 a.m. after a person who found the man called 911.

JSO said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pulled the man from the water.

Police said no foul play is suspected in the man’s death and investigators are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

