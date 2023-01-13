Jacksonville police investigating incident at local middle school after students fell ill

Northwoods Park Middle School would get an expansion if grant funds are awarded.

Jacksonville police are investigating an incident at a local middle school after several students became sick.

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a group of students at Northwoods ParkMiddle School shared gummy snacks that led to them becoming ill. School staff responded quicklyto the incident to ensure student safety.

At this time, Jacksonville Police Department is actively partnering with Onslow CountySchools to investigate the incident and have made initial referrals as deemed appropriate. Inaccordance with North Carolina General Statute 7B-3100, information shared between the schoolsystem and the Jacksonville Police Department shall remain confidential to protect juveniles’rights.

