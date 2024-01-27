Jacksonville police investigating late night shooting on University Boulevard

Friday night at approximately 9:55 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being shot on the 1000 block of University Boulevard North.

The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he received medical treatment and has since been released. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect, who he knew, exchanged gunfire after a dispute.

The victim was struck once in the chest and the suspect fled the area on foot.

JSO states that this is an isolated incident.

Detectives responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and canvassed the area for video surveillance.

Anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

