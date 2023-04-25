Jacksonville police investigating person shot on the Northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly shot on the Northside.

Police are responding to the 12300 block of Sumter Square Drive East near the Interstate 95/Interstate 295 junction.

Police are expected to hold a briefing on the investigation at 1:40 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will have the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

