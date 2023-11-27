Jacksonville police investigating potential explosion at a home on Ruby Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an explosion that happened at a man’s home late Saturday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., November 25, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person needing medical help.

When the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene, they located the victim in front of a house in the 1800 block of Rugby Road.

The male victim appeared to have been struck in the neck and chest with a pellet style projectile. Additionally, the victim had injuries all over his body from an unknown incident.

The victim was transported by JFRD to a local hospital and is in stable condition. When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded, they followed a blood trail and located what appeared to be a blast scene. Specifically, a circular portion of the yard with pieces of debris blown away from the radius.

Neighbors described hearing an explosion sound that resembled a transformer blowing up.

The Hazardous Devices Unit (Bomb Squad) responded to the scene to assist.

JSO is asking anyone that may have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

