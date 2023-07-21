2-year-old girl drowns in pool on Westside, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old girl that happened Friday afternoon on the Westside.

Police were called around noon to a home in the 5200 block of Quan Drive, which is off Cassat Avenue.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded, and they learned that the girl was found unconscious in the pool.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating and detectives are talking to family members to determine what led to the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

