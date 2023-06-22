Man shot, 2 subjects detained in Brentwood, Jacksonville police say

A man was shot on Thursday afternoon in the Brentwood area and two subjects are being detained, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police got a call around 12:30 p.m. about shots fired in the 600 block of East 30th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot once.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two subjects are being detained and detectives are working to get a search warrant for a home in the area to look for more evidence.

Police believe it started as a disagreement between two people who know each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSo at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

