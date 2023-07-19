Jacksonville police investigating shooting in East Arlington neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in an East Arlington neighborhood.

Police are responding to Blue Sky Way, which is east of Kernan Boulevard and off of Ashley Melisse Boulevard.

Action News Jax has seen at least seven Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol cars parked on the road.

Our crew has also seen a crime scene unit van come down the road. Crime scene tape was wrapped around a blue house where a child’s basketball goal is located in the driveway.

JSO is expected to give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. Action News Jax will stream the briefing and will have the latest updates in this story as soon as they become available.

