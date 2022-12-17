One man dead after being shot multiple times in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside

Update: At a 7 p.m. media briefing, Sgt. Lessard of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s homicide unit stated that at around 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to 5400 Norde Cir. W. in reference to a person shot.

As JSO officers and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived on scene they found an unidentified man laying on the ground of a parking lot. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died upon arriving.

JSO homicide is still processing the scene. Several witnesses have been interviewed and more are being pursued.

JSO did confirm that they believe upwards of 10 shots were fired during the incident. An SUV parked at the scene could be seen with multiple gunshots that tore through it. Police did say that they believe the victim was sitting in the passenger seat where those rounds entered the vehicle.

There was another car on scene with bullet holes in it but officers can not confirm if that vehicle was involved in any way.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Oak Hill neighborhood on the Westside.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan has been on the scene on Norde Drive West, which is off of 103rd Street, since 4:30 p.m.

He observed that investigators focused on a white GMC vehicle, where there appeared to be several bullet holes on the passenger’s side door.

Most of Norde Drive West, including the entrance to the Cedar Hill Apartments as well as the houses across the street, were blocked off by crime scene tape.

Police are expected to give a briefing on the investigation at 7 p.m. Action News Jax will update this story with the latest details as soon as they become available.

