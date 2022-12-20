Jacksonville police investigating toddler’s death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is questioning multiple people following the death of a 20-month-old girl.

Homicide investigators were called shortly after midnight after one of the baby’s parents took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Both parents were being questioned by detectives early this morning. This is being called an undetermined death at this time, and police would not comment when asked if there were specific injuries to the toddler.

The Department of Children and Families is assisting JSO in the investigation and, we’re told, an autopsy will be performed.

JSO says it is working to confirm the actual scene, as both the mom and dad live in separate parts of town.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.











