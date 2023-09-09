Jacksonville police investigating two separate shootings

This morning officers responded to two unrelated shootings, both involving adult males who were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In reference to the first incident, at approximately 11:05 a.m. officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital because of an adult male who walked in with multiple gunshot wounds.

JSO’s preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had an ongoing issue with somebody they knew, but whose identity has not been confirmed at this time.

Prior to the shooting they were involved in a verbal altercation in the 3700 block of Burnett Park Road.

The altercation became physical, and the suspect fired multiple shots striking the victim three times.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In reference to the second incident, at approximately 11:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street in reference to an adult male being shot.

Prior to the incident, this victim was also involved in an ongoing dispute with a known individual.

Today the suspect located the victim, there was a verbal altercation, and then the suspect shot and pistol-whipped the victim.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip which was non-life threatening.

JSO states that each incident appears to be an isolated incident involving known individuals.

Detectives are investigating each situation by canvassing the areas for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information about either incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

