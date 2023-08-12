Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of an undetermined death on Sago Avenue West.

JSO investigators state that at approximately 4:30 a.m. officers near the 1200 block of Sago Avenue were doing checks of closed businesses and parks when they located an individual lying in the roadway.

JFRD personnel responded and pronounced the adult male deceased. A vehicle was nearby, and it appeared the victim was possibly working on the vehicle.

JSO Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit detectives responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

