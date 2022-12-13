Man’s body found in St. Johns River near Arlington, Jacksonville police say

A man was found dead in the St. Johns River in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a tugboat captain found the man’s body around 12:20 p.m. and JSO’s Marine Unit responded.

Police said they took the man to a boat ramp at the Arlington Marina, which is near the 5000 block of Arlington Road, which is near River Bluff Road North.

From there, the Medical Examiner’s Office came to get the man, who is around 35 to 45 years old.

Police said at this point, there is no foul play suspected in the man’s death.

