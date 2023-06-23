Jacksonville police investigating ‘undetermined death’ in Oceanway

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported “undetermined death” in Oceanway.

Police said it’s happening in the 800 block of Camden Road South, which is just west of Pulaski Road.

Investigators are set to hold a briefing on the investigation at 4:15 p.m.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

