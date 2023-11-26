Jacksonville police investigating Westmar Road shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off of Westmar Road Saturday November 25.

JSO states that the victim, identified as a young man in his 20s or 30s, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation has revealed the victim was standing outside a residence when he was approached by the suspect. The victim and the suspect then got into a dispute and the suspect shot him once in the abdomen. The suspect then fled the area

JSO also states that There does appear to be some sort of Relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

