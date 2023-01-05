Jacksonville police issue ‘critical incident briefing’ on November officer-involved shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on Thursday about an officer-involved shooting that happened in November.

JSO said it is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

On Nov. 22, JSO said officers shot and killed a murder suspect on Ernest Street in Riverside.

Police said the suspect was carrying a weapon as a convicted felon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

They saw Tyree O’Neal Jr. at a home when he ran away from officers.

The video shows the officer fired dozens of rounds into a gray car and O’Neal tried to drive toward officers. He died from his wounds.

Action News Jax is digging into the briefing, as well as O’Neal’s prior charges. We will have an update beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 10.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.