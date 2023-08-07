Jacksonville police join the FBI in operation to locate over 200 victims of human trafficking

During the month of July, FBI Jacksonville partnered with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in a nationwide effort called Operation Cross Country XIII (OCC).

The FBI-led initiative, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, focused on identifying and finding victims of sex trafficking.

Another one of Operation Cross County XIII’s main goals was to investigate and arrest suspects participating in child sex crimes and human trafficking.

“Law enforcement agencies conducted targeted operations to identify and apprehend offenders, dismantle criminal networks, and prevent further harm to victims. OCC XIII achieved significant milestones in recovering victims and apprehending offenders,” said FBI Jacksonville in a news release.

Nationwide, the FBI helped locate over 200 victims of sex trafficking, as well as identify and arrest 126 individuals for child sexual exploitation or human trafficking offenses.

Locally, the FBI Jacksonville Division worked with representatives from 17 local, state, and federal agencies to recover two child victims of trafficking, and two adult victims of trafficking. Together, law enforcement was also able to arrest 16 individuals for traveling to meet with a minor.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters stated that while the Jacksonville portion of the investigation only lasted 2 days, 30 arrests were made. Robert Horvath and Michael Brockway were just two of the men arrested in the area.

“Human trafficking is very real in our community,” said Sheriff T.K. Waters.

In addition, two more missing children were located.

“Sex trafficking and child exploitation are among the most horrific crimes the FBI investigates, which is why we pursue bad actors so aggressively,” said Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville. “Each year Operation Cross Country sends a powerful message that exploiting others will not be tolerated by the FBI and with the help of our partners these offenders will be caught.”

Operation Cross Country is just one of the FBI’s many ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable.

Tips can be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://tips.fbi.gov.

