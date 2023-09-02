Jacksonville police: Juvenile found shot to death in Southside roadway on Saturday

Jacksonville police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile Saturday afternoon in the city’s Sandalwood area.

According to police, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the roadway in the 10700 block of Java Drive at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by crews from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident, police said.

A person of interest has been detained in the case, police said at an evening briefing, as investigators continued to process the crime scene and canvas the neighborhood to help determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including conducting search warrants and reviewing home surveillance video.

Dollar General store shooting: 3 Black victims killed in racially motivated shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (845-TIPS) to remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards. Or e-mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or rewards@fccrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Juvenile found shot to death on Java Drive in Jacksonviille