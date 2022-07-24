Jacksonville police K-9 Huk "eating and resting comfortably" after being shot three times

Director Cowan spoke tonight on an Officer Involved Incident which occurred earlier in the day. Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 22, 2022

Huk, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police dog, is recovering after being shot three times following a police chase that ended in a crash Friday afternoon near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The veteran police dog sustained multiple other injuries during the incident that the Sheriff's Office said also resulted in the deaths of two of three suspects.

No human police officers or civilians were injured in the incident that forced a temporary lockdown at the zoo.

The case remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office hadn't released any updates as of Sunday morning

Huk was flown by Sheriff's Office helicopter to First Coast Veterinary Emergency in Jacksonville Beach for care after officers extricated him from the shooting scene.

First Coast Veterinary Emergency provides updates on Huk's condition

The 24-hour emergency care veterinary hospital has been posting updates about Huk's condition on social media since the wounded police dog arrived for care.

"He will need multiple procedures as he recovers but as of this evening, he is eating and resting comfortably on his pain medications," according to a Saturday night update posted on the veterinary hospital's Facebook page.

Huk has soft tissue injuries to the neck, hind end, and the carpus (wrist) along with orthopedic injuries, according to the post, and one of Huk's wounds was closed Saturday.

Jacksonville Police K-9 Huk

Huk has been involved in other high-profile cases.

He was among the K-9s assisting in the arrest of a man accused of killing Nassau County sheriff's Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop last September, reports First Coast News, the Times-Union news partner.

Another K-9 was shot during that five-day manhunt that ended with the arrest of Patrick McDowell, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, one count of injuring or killing a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

That injured K-9 subsequently recovered from its injuries, police previously said.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office was among the first of multiple law enforcement agencies nationwide to wish Huk a speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts are prayers are with K9 Huk of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was shot yesterday [Friday] in the line of duty. Huk is expected to make it. Huk is very special to our agency …" the Nassau County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

